Vectrus (VEC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Headlines about Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vectrus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5770623197157 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $49,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

