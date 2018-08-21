Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

