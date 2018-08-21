Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Holdings Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 244.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,570,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,534,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,086,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,922,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 957,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 921,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

