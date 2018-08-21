Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Holdings Reduced by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd accounts for about 1.2% of Chemical Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chemical Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $140,424,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 738,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

