Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,257 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,700.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,458,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,267 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

