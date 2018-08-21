Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Bought by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $144.98 and a 52-week high of $194.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

