VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,241 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

