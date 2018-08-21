Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 220,355 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,355 shares during the quarter. Cardtronics accounts for 1.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of Cardtronics worth $66,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 6,387,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,338. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

