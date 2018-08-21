Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 277,922 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.72% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $51,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after buying an additional 2,186,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 533.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,855,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,562,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,232,167 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $61.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $410,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $5,582,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

