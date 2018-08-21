Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $87.15 Million Holdings in ILG Inc (ILG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. ILG makes up approximately 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.12% of ILG worth $87,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,862,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,524,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ILG by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 717,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 10,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.41. ILG Inc has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.00 million. ILG had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.16%. research analysts forecast that ILG Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ILG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

ILG

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

