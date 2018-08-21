ValuEngine Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Hold

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

SFM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,468 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

