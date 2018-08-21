ValuEngine Upgrades Intrexon (XON) to “Sell”

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

XON stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 644,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,182. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.08. Intrexon has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 82.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 7,479,431 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 59,132,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,504,000 after buying an additional 1,204,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 90.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 525,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

