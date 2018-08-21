ValuEngine Lowers Royal Gold (RGLD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins set a $98.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of RGLD opened at $77.65 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.25 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,668,000 after purchasing an additional 399,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 691,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

