ValuEngine Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) to Strong Sell

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.59 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $122,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $216,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $234,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.