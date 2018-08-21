Value Line (VALU) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Value Line earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9074038983347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Value Line alerts:

NASDAQ:VALU traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.87. Value Line has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.