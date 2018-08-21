Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (CBH)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM (NYSE:CBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM by 54.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM by 90.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM by 116.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 429,388 shares during the period.

CBH opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

ALLIANZGI cnv &/COM Profile

There is no company description available for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

