USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.
