USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.91.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

