US Bancorp DE Sells 9,187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 613,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,304. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

