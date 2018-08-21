US Bancorp DE Has $84.84 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $84,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $110,952,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,802. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

