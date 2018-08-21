US Bancorp DE Buys 29,685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,499,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.00. 24,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,600. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

