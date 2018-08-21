Urban Outfitters (URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 4,961,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,327. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.
