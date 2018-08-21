Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Insider Epm Live, Inc. Sells 70,846 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 70,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $2,525,659.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Epm Live, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, August 9th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,668,996.60.

On Monday, August 13th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $2,001,268.32.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPLD. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.