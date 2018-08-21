Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Stake Raised by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 1.59% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $696,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.92%. research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

