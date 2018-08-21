Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $194,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

