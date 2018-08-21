Universal Display Co. (OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $121.85. 66,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

