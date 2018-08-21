United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United States Lime & Minerals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6908313835598 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of USLM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $423.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

