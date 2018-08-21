Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,806,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $103,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

NYSE UNP opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $151.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.