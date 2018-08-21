UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Stake Decreased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

UL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 12,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,838. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

About UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.