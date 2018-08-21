Ultra Salescloud (UST) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.41 Million

Ultra Salescloud (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Ultra Salescloud has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra Salescloud has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.41 million worth of Ultra Salescloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Salescloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra Salescloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00275390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ultra Salescloud

Ultra Salescloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ultra Salescloud’s official Twitter account is @UltraSalescloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra Salescloud is /r/UltraSalescloudToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ultra Salescloud is www.ust.top

Ultra Salescloud Token Trading

Ultra Salescloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Salescloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Salescloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Salescloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Salescloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Salescloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.