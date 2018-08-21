UBS Group Increases Walmart (WMT) Price Target to $102.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.

Walmart stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

