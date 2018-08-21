Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $936,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,201,674.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

