Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Director Sells $53,976.00 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TWO stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.32. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,333,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.