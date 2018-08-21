TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the bank on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TRST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 395,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,719. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 26.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

