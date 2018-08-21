TrueChain Price Tops $0.52 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, OEX and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a market cap of $24.17 million and $35.68 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00274731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00147437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinBene, OEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

