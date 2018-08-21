Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 153 at Numis Securities

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective increased by Numis Securities from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 152 ($1.94) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.92) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 104.70 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.40 ($1.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

