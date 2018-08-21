Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 41.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 3,969,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 774,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 953,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

