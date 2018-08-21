Trez Capital Mortgage Investment (TZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.88

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:TZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 435351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

About Trez Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZZ)

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.

