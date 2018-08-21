Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

