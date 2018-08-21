Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $40,751,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at about $35,437,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,921 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,699.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

