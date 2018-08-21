Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Dana worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 1,472.2% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Dana by 38.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Dana by 41.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. Dana’s revenue was up 11063.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

