Tredje AP fonden Purchases 46,703 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

NYSE CL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. 46,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,863. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,518,498 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

