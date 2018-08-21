Traders Sell Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Strength (HON)

Traders sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $69.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.24 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Honeywell International had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $1.51 for the day and closed at $156.98

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.