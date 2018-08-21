Traders Buy Shares of Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $44.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.76 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sailpoint Technologies had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Sailpoint Technologies traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $29.02Specifically, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $443,579,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,026,611 shares of company stock worth $458,731,701 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 721.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

