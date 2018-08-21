Traders Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $164.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.58 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($1.00) for the day and closed at $69.17

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

