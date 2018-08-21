Tower International (TOWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tower International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tower International in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Tower International alerts:

Shares of TOWR opened at $35.45 on Monday. Tower International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $556.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tower International’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower International in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Tower International in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tower International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower International by 332.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tower International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.