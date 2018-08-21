Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.55 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.