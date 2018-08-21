Tower Bridge Advisors Has $10.36 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 46.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $2,579,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,229. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

