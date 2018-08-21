Toronto Dominion Bank Has $123.53 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $123,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after buying an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $815,722,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $205.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

