Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. 340,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,647,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

