Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 37,686 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,686 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,184. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 38,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $2,991,975.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $196,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,255 shares of company stock valued at $16,180,494. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

